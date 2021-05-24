Home

COVID case numbers exceed 500

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
July 4, 2021 4:40 pm

Fiji has recorded 522 new cases of COVID-19 and three COVID-19 deaths for the 24 hour period that ended at 8am today.

The first death is a 93-year-old woman from Matata, Valenicina Lami.

The woman died at home and according to protocol was swabbed and tested positive for COVID-19. She was not vaccinated.

Permanent Secretary for Health Dr James Fong says the two other deaths were previously reported as under investigation to determine if the cause of death was COVID-19.

Dr Fong says doctors have now concluded that their deaths were caused by COVID-19.

The first was a 60-year-old man from Lami Village who was declared dead on arrival at the Lami Health Centre.

Dr Fong says according to protocol he was swabbed and tested positive for COVID-19. The man was not vaccinated.

The second was a 56-year-old woman from Qauia in Lami who died at home. She tested positive for COVID-19 and was also not vaccinated.

The Permanent Secretary for Health says another death of a COVID-19 positive patient that was previously reported as under investigation has now been classified as a non-COVID death.

Doctors have determined that the person died from a pre-existing illness and not COVID-19.

Fiji has now recorded 30 deaths due to COVID-19, with 28 of these deaths during the outbreak that started in April this year.

Dr Fong says there have been 13 COVID-19 positive patients who died from the serious medical conditions that they had before they contracted COVID-19.

Fiji has recorded 108 new recoveries since the last update, which means that there are now 4,909 active cases in isolation.

There have been 6,091 cases during the outbreak that started in April 2021.

Fiji has recorded a total of 6,161 cases in Fiji since the first case was reported in March 2020, with 1,209 recoveries.

