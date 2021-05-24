Home

COVID infection rate shows no sign of slowing down

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
July 4, 2021 4:32 pm

The national 7-day daily test average is 3,144 tests per day or 3.6 tests per 1,000 population.

The Health Ministry also revealed that the national 7-day average daily test positivity is 10.4% and continues on an upward trend.

A total of 3,610 individuals were screened and 464 swabbed at our stationary screening clinics in the last 24 hours, bringing our cumulative total to 243,791 individuals screened and 33,781 swabbed to date.

Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong says our mobile screening teams screened a total of 1,325 individuals and swabbed 141 in the last 24 hours.

This brings our cumulative total to 672,362 individuals screened and 55,229 swabbed by our mobile teams to date.

A total of 170,431 samples have been tested since this outbreak started in April 2021, with 213,292 tested since testing began in early 2020.

3216 tests have been reported for 2nd July.

