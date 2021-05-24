COVID free village fears threat of infection

The Village Headman of Nalotu in Yale, Kadavu says they’re taking the COVID-19 advice from relevant authorities seriously.

This is to prevent the virus from infecting its villagers.

Anitekini Bainimoli says of the six villages in the district, only one village which is Taova has been confirmed to have COVID-19.

Taova village has enforced a no entry rule to their village, which is also where the other villages depend on for their shopping.

Bainimoli says this was a tough decision to make but it is for the better.

“The only Village here in our district that has the virus is Taova and all five village shops from here but now we are not accepting anyone to come through but they can leave their money at the border and our people will go and get the goods for them.”

He says borders have been erected on the three main entrances to the village.

Kadavu has so far recorded over 160 cases and a team of frontline workers have been deployed to the island to monitor the situation there.

The Ministry of Health has also confirmed that all positive individuals have been isolated.

