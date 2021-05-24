COVID deaths slowly increasing in Central Division

Fiji recorded six deaths in the 24 hour period that ended at 8am today.

There have now been 39 deaths due to COVID-19 in Fiji, with 37 of these deaths during the outbreak that started in April this year.

Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong says that Fiji has also recorded 16 COVID-19 positive patients who died from the serious medical conditions that they had before they contracted COVID-19.

Three of those deceased were not vaccinated and three had received their first dose of the Astrazeneca vaccine but are not fully vaccinated.

The first COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old woman from Delainavesi, Lami.

She presented to the FEMAT field hospital in respiratory distress and died on the same day.

The second COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old woman from Raiwaqa. She was admitted at CWMH Hospital for treatment of a serious non-COVID-related medical condition and later tested positive in hospital.

After investigation, her doctors have determined that her death was caused by COVID-19 and not the prior medical condition.

The third COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old man, from Suva. One of our response teams was called to attend to him at home and he was then transferred to CWM Hospital after being assessed to have severe symptoms including shortness of breath.

Unfortunately, he developed severe respiratory distress and died two days later.

The fourth COVID-19 death is a 43-year-old woman from Makoi.

She was admitted at CWMH Hospital for treatment of a serious non-COVID-related medical condition and later tested positive in hospital. After investigation, her doctors have determined that her death was caused by COVID-19 and not her prior medical condition.

The fifth COVID-19 death is a 70-year-old man from Nausori. He presented to the FEMAT field hospital in severe respiratory distress and died on the same day.

The sixth COVID-19 death is a 63-year-old man from Nailuva Road. He presented to the FEMAT field hospital in severe respiratory distress and died on the same day.

There has been one more death of a COVID-19 positive patient. However, this death has been classified as non-COVID death by doctors. Doctors have determined that his death was caused by a serious pre-existing medical condition.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard