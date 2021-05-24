Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
More than 600 COVID cases and six deaths recorded|Expect more severe COVID deaths at home: Dr Fong|COVID deaths slowly increasing in Central Division|Vaccination numbers continue to gradually increase|PM expresses disappointment, says no lockdown|More arrests made for failing to wear masks|AUSMAT team continues to assist MoH|Health Center closed for decontamination|Hundreds take advantage of drive-through vaccination|Three unvaccinated Fijians die from COVID-19|COVID cases still in the triple digits|Fijians urged to take action|Restricted movement into Labasa Hospital|Nine percent of the target population fully vaccinated|Vaccination drive-through begins at Albert Park|Fijians seek counselling services|Space made at CWM Hospital Mortuary|Nausori and Wainibokasi Hospitals undergo decontamination|Decontamination underway in Capital City|Ministry rolls out Back to Rural Agriculture assistance program|More than 2500 COVID cases recorded in one week|Family living in a makeshift tent receive new house|RFMF works with ADF to rebuild Namoli Kindergarten|Household packs distributed to Fijians in home isolation|COVID case numbers exceed 500|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

COVID deaths slowly increasing in Central Division

40
July 6, 2021 3:59 pm

Fiji recorded six deaths in the 24 hour period that ended at 8am today.

There have now been 39 deaths due to COVID-19 in Fiji, with 37 of these deaths during the outbreak that started in April this year.

Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong says that Fiji has also recorded 16 COVID-19 positive patients who died from the serious medical conditions that they had before they contracted COVID-19.

Article continues after advertisement

Three of those deceased were not vaccinated and three had received their first dose of the Astrazeneca vaccine but are not fully vaccinated.

The first COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old woman from Delainavesi, Lami.

She presented to the FEMAT field hospital in respiratory distress and died on the same day.

The second COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old woman from Raiwaqa. She was admitted at CWMH Hospital for treatment of a serious non-COVID-related medical condition and later tested positive in hospital.

After investigation, her doctors have determined that her death was caused by COVID-19 and not the prior medical condition.

The third COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old man, from Suva. One of our response teams was called to attend to him at home and he was then transferred to CWM Hospital after being assessed to have severe symptoms including shortness of breath.

Unfortunately, he developed severe respiratory distress and died two days later.

The fourth COVID-19 death is a 43-year-old woman from Makoi.

She was admitted at CWMH Hospital for treatment of a serious non-COVID-related medical condition and later tested positive in hospital. After investigation, her doctors have determined that her death was caused by COVID-19 and not her prior medical condition.

The fifth COVID-19 death is a 70-year-old man from Nausori. He presented to the FEMAT field hospital in severe respiratory distress and died on the same day.

The sixth COVID-19 death is a 63-year-old man from Nailuva Road. He presented to the FEMAT field hospital in severe respiratory distress and died on the same day.

There has been one more death of a COVID-19 positive patient. However, this death has been classified as non-COVID death by doctors. Doctors have determined that his death was caused by a serious pre-existing medical condition.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.