COVID deaths increase in the Western Division

15 more people have died of COVID-19 over a three day period between August 9th and 12th.

One death was reported from the Central Division and fourteen deaths were reported from the Western Division.

The first deceased is a 67-year-old man from Tailevu who presented to the CWM hospital in severe respiratory distress and died one day after admission.

He received the first dose of the vaccine in late-July but not the second dose. This means that he was not fully vaccinated.

The second COVID-19 death is a 49-year-old woman from Lautoka who presented to the Lautoka hospital in severe respiratory distress and died five days after admission. She received the first dose of the vaccine in early-April but not the second.

A 60-year-old man from Lautoka was declared dead on arrival at the Lautoka Hospital. He only received his first dose of the vaccine in early July.

The fourth COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old woman from Lautoka who was declared dead on arrival at the Lautoka Hospital. She received the first dose of the vaccine in late July.

A 69-year-old man from Lautoka was declared dead on arrival by the attending medical officer at the Lautoka Hospital. He was not vaccinated.

A 65-year-old woman from Ba presented to the Ba Mission Hospital in severe respiratory distress and died on the same day. She was not vaccinated.

The seventh deceased is an 85-year-old woman from Nadi. She was declared dead on arrival by the attending medical officer at the Nadi Hospital. This means that she died at home or on her way to the hospital. She was not vaccinated.

A 60-year-old man from Tavua presented to the Tavua Hospital in severe respiratory distress. He died on the same day. He was not vaccinated.

The ninth COVID-19 death to report is an 80-year-old man from Rakiraki. He was declared dead on arrival by the attending medical officer at the Rakiraki Hospital. This means that he died at home or on his way to the hospital. He was not vaccinated.

A 56-year-old woman from Sigatoka was declared dead on arrival at the Sigatoka Hospital. She was not vaccinated.

A 58-year-old man from Sigatoka was declared dead on arrival at the Sigatoka Hospital. He was not vaccinated.

The twelve COVID-19 death to report is a 69 -year -old woman from Nadi. She presented to the Nadi Hospital in severe respiratory distress. She died on the same day. She received the first dose of the vaccine in early June. She did not receive the second dose of the vaccine. This means that she was not fully vaccinated.

A 61-year-old woman from Nadi presented to the Lautoka Hospital in severe respiratory distress. She died one day after admission. She received one dose of the vaccine in late July but not the second. This means that she was not fully vaccinated.

The fourteenth COVID-19 death is a 56-year-old woman from Rakiraki. She presented to the Rakiraki Hospital in severe respiratory distress. She was transferred by a medical team from the Rakiraki hospital to the Lautoka Hospital but died on the same day. She received the first dose in late July. She did not receive the second dose of the vaccine.

A 51-year-old woman from Ba was declared dead on arrival at the Ba Mission Hospital. She received the first dose of the vaccine in early June. She did not receive the second dose of the vaccine.

There have been 7 more deaths of COVID-19 positive patients classified as non-COVID. Doctors have determined their deaths were caused by serious pre-existing medical conditions.

With today’s newly reported deaths, there have now been 360 deaths due to COVID-19 in Fiji, with 358 of these deaths during the outbreak that started in April this year.

The national 7 day rolling average of COVID-19 deaths per day is 7. The 7 day rolling average of COVID-19 deaths per day in the Central Division is 4 deaths and the Western Division is 3 deaths.

192 COVID-19 positive patients have died from serious medical conditions that they had before they contracted COVID.

There have been 644 new cases of COVID-19 for the 24 hour period that ended at 8am today.

87 cases are from the Western Division and 557 cases are from the Central Division.

There have been 322 new recoveries reported since the last update, which means that there are now 24,281 active cases.

18,210 active cases are in the Central Division and 6071 active cases in the Western Division.

There have been 39,386 cases during the outbreak that started in April 2021.

We have recorded a total of 39,456 cases in Fiji since the first case was reported in March 2020, with 14,623 recoveries.