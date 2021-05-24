COVID death toll continues to rise

A six-month-old is among eight people who died from COVID-19 between 27th January and 1st February.

The baby was admitted at the CWM Hospital and her medical records reflect that she had a congenital medical condition that contributed to the severity of her illness and death on Monday.

All eight deceased were from the Central Division.

A 72-year-old woman died at the CWM hospital on 20th January while a 39-year-old fully vaccinated woman died on the 23rd.

A 41-year-old with significant pre-existing medical conditions passed away on the 27th of January.

The fourth COVID-19 death is a 71-year-old man who also had pre-existing medical conditions.

A 75-year-old fully vaccinated woman died at the CWM hospital on the 29th while a 64-year-old fully vaccinated man died on Sunday.

The latest fatality was a 66-year-old man who died on Tuesday.

809 people have died due to COVID-19 in Fiji so far.

The Ministry of Health also recorded 95 new cases of which 83 are from n Tuesday and 12 new cases in the last 24 hours ending at 8 am yesterday.

88 cases were recorded in the Central Division; four in the Western Division and three cases were recorded in the Northern Division.