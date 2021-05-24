COVID death tally crosses 400

11 more people have died from COVID-19 between August 13th and 15th.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong confirms five deaths were reported from the Central Division and six deaths were reported from the Western Division.

The first deceased is an 85-year-old man from Naitasiri who died at home.

He was not vaccinated.

An 83-year-old woman from Naitasiri died at home. She was not vaccinated.

The third COVID-19 death to report is an 82-year-old man from Sigatoka.

He was declared dead on arrival by the attending medical officer at the Sigatoka Hospital.

He was not vaccinated.

A 68-year-old man from Suva presented to the CWM Hospital in severe respiratory distress.

He died one day after admission. He was not vaccinated.

The fifth COVID-19 death is a 57-year-old woman from Tailevu who died at home.

She was not vaccinated.

A 68-year-old woman from Tailevu died at home. She received the 1st dose of the vaccine in early-July.

She did not receive the second dose and was not fully vaccinated.

The seventh COVID-19 death to report is a 79-year-old man from Rakiraki who died at home.

He was not vaccinated.

A 72-year-old woman from Tavua presented to the Tavua Sub-Divisional Hospital on Sunday with a fever, cough and shortness of breath.

She died a few hours later.

She received the first dose of the vaccine in early-June and the second dose on 05th August.

However, as she got sick with COVID-19 less than 2 weeks after receiving the second dose, she was not fully vaccinated when she got infected with the virus.

The ninth COVID-19 death to report is a 72-year-old man from Tavua.

He presented to the Tavua Hospital in severe respiratory distress and died on the same day.

He was not vaccinated.

An 86-year-old man from Tavua presented to the Tavua Hospital in severe respiratory distress.

He died on the same day.

He was not vaccinated.

The eleventh COVID-19 death is an 88-year -old man from Lautoka who died at home.

He received the first dose of the vaccine in late-July.

He did not receive the second dose of the vaccine.

This means that he was not fully vaccinated.

With today’s newly reported deaths, there have now been 405 deaths due to COVID-19 in Fiji, with 403 of these deaths during the outbreak that started in April this year.

The national 7 day rolling average of COVID-19 deaths per day is 9. The 7 day rolling average of COVID-19 deaths in the Central Division is 4 and in the Western Division is 5.

We also have recorded 223 COVID-19 positive patients who died from the serious medical conditions that they had before they contracted COVID-19.

There are currently 320 COVID-19 patients admitted to hospital.

115 patients are admitted to the Lautoka Hospital, 43 patients are admitted at the FEMAT field hospital, and 162 admitted at CWM hospital, St Giles, and in Makoi.

39 patients are considered to be in severe condition, and 13 are in critical condition.

