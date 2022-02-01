COVID continues to claim young lives

A two-month-old has been reported to have died at home of COVID-19.

The thorough investigation carried out by the Ministry of Health and the Police Forensics Unit revealed that the boy’s death was classified as COVID-19 related. He did not belong to the population age group for vaccination; hence, he was unvaccinated.

The second COVID-19 death to report is of a 70-year old male from the Central Division, who died at home on 01/02/2022. He was fully vaccinated.

Article continues after advertisement

Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong says there is a reducing trend in transmission and he anticipates the trends in deaths to follow suit.

The public should expect a reduction in COVID restrictions to help further our social and economic recovery.

The Ministry advises that we should expect the virus to be endemic, and for as long as the virus remains in our midst, there is always the risk of resurgence.

Since the last update, there have been 123 new cases, of which 55 new cases were recorded on Thursday and 68 new cases in the last 24 hours, ending at 8 am yesterday.

Of the 123 cases recorded, 50 were in the Central Division, 53 were recorded in the Western Division and 20 were recorded in the Northern Division.