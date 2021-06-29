Another high as Fiji records 800 infections with three more fatalities

A new daily record of 860 COVID-19 cases with three deaths has been recorded for the 24 hour period that ended at 8am today.

There have been 62 new recoveries reported since the last update, which means that there are now 7,932 active cases.

There have been 9,451 cases during the outbreak that started in April 2021.

We have recorded a total of 9,521 cases in Fiji since the first case was reported in March 2020, with 1,518 recoveries.

