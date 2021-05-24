COVID cases spike and death toll increases

Fiji has recorded 873 new cases of COVID-19 and three deaths for the 24 hour period that ended at 8am today.

Of the three deaths, a 15-year-old is Fiji’s youngest COVID death.

This was a case that was previously under investigation and it has now been classified as a COVID-19 death.

The 15-year-old from Colo-i-Suva was declared dead on arrival by the attending medical officer at the Raiwaqa Health Center.

Dr Fong says that this means that she either died at home or on her way to the health facility. Her family reported that she had been feeling unwell for two days.

He says her symptoms included a cough, shortness of breath and chest pain.

Dr Fong adds that she was not vaccinated as she was not in the target population of people 18 years and over that are eligible to receive the vaccine.

The Permanent Secretary for Health says there have now been 58 deaths due to COVID-19 in Fiji, with 56 of these deaths during the outbreak that started in April this year.

Dr Fong adds that Fiji has also recorded 26 COVID-19 positive patients who died from the serious medical conditions that they had before they contracted COVID-19; these are not classified as COVID-19 deaths.

There have been 132 new recoveries reported since the last update, which means that there are now 9,310 active cases in isolation.

There have been 11,315 cases during the outbreak that started in April 2021.

Fiji has recorded a total of 11,385 cases in the country since the first case was reported in March 2020, with 1,991 recoveries.

