Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
COVID cases emerge in Rakiraki|Government to assist aspiring farmers|Provincial leaders urged to encourage vaccination|Labasa Mill faces cane supply issues|Taxi drivers arrested for breaches|Food ration distribution continues in the West|MOU to help address land related issues|Police to enforce mandatory wearing of face masks|Two hospitals close for disinfection|Vunisei Village on high alert|Youth members invest in commercial agriculture|World Health Organization warns of new COVID variant|COVID-19 cases remain above 200|Average daily test positivity at a critical level|CFL follows Health Ministry’s advice|Juveniles among arrests for breaching curfew orders|Supermarkets face COVID-19 scare|Raiwaqa Health Centre opened following decontamination|The Fiji Times HQ shuts down for decontamination|All staff at Tanoa Hotel Group vaccinated|Additional 70,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine arrive in Fiji|Public transport advised to adhere to protocols|China ready to provide support Fiji in fight against COVID-19|COVID affects the Pacific’s efforts in achieving the SDG Goals|COVID-19 cases continue to soar in the Central Division|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

COVID cases emerge in Rakiraki

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
June 28, 2021 5:24 pm
[Source: Fijian Government]

New cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Rakiraki.

The Health Ministry’s internet based COVID dashboard shows five new cases in the Vaileka Zone.

Rakiraki has been relatively free of COVID cases during the current wave with no new cases reported in recent weeks.

Article continues after advertisement

The Health Ministry is expected to release its daily COVID update shortly.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.