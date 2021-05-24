COVID cases emerge in Rakiraki

New cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Rakiraki.
The Health Ministry’s internet based COVID dashboard shows five new cases in the Vaileka Zone.
Rakiraki has been relatively free of COVID cases during the current wave with no new cases reported in recent weeks.
The Health Ministry is expected to release its daily COVID update shortly.
Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard
