Fiji hits another new high as three more die from COVID-19

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
July 7, 2021 9:10 pm
[Source: Fijian Government]

Fiji has 791 new cases of COVID-19 and three deaths to report for the 24 hour period that ended at 8am today.

There have been 37 new recoveries reported since the last update, which means that there are now 6,524 active cases.

There have been 7,870 cases during the outbreak that started in April 2021.

Fiji  have recorded a total of 7,940 cases in Fiji since the first case was reported in March 2020, with 1,355 recoveries.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

