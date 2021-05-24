Home

No jab, no job says PM|Deaths continue to increase|COVID case numbers remain above 700|Fines announced for individuals and businesses who don't adhere|Those cheating the system to be prosecuted|PM rubbishes vaccine misinformation|Health Ministry occupies more facilities for isolation|Tanoa Skylodge now a quarantine facility|Navua businesses remain open despite challenges|Navua NGO reaches out to people in isolation|More Fijians need to be vaccinated|Southern Division tops arrests for not wearing mask|Vaccination drive-through’s to open until 5.30pm|Fiji hits another new high as three more die from COVID-19|Call 158 if you were at MPAISA Booth in Navua|Fijians concerned with movement to non containment areas|Around 205,000 Fijians receive cash assistance|Home-based screening and swabbing stopped|Unvaccinated Fijians continue to die from COVID-19|National seven-day average daily test positivity hits 12.5%|Raiwaqa Health Center suspends services|NZ PM reassures assistance for Fiji|Samabula Health Center suspended|Qauia lockdown area assisted with food ration|FWCC attended to over 2000 women since April|
COVID case numbers remain above 700

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
July 9, 2021 2:22 am
[Source: Ministry of Health & Medical Services]

Fiji has 721 new cases of COVID-19 and six deaths to report for the 24 hour period that ended at 8am yesterday.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong says there have been 101 new recoveries reported since the last update, which means that there are now 7,138 active cases.

Dr Fong adds that there have been 8,591 cases during the outbreak that started in April 2021.

Fiji has recorded a total of 8,661 cases in the country since the first case was reported in March 2020, with 1,456 recoveries.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

