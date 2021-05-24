COVID case numbers remain above 700

Fiji has 721 new cases of COVID-19 and six deaths to report for the 24 hour period that ended at 8am yesterday.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong says there have been 101 new recoveries reported since the last update, which means that there are now 7,138 active cases.

Dr Fong adds that there have been 8,591 cases during the outbreak that started in April 2021.

Fiji has recorded a total of 8,661 cases in the country since the first case was reported in March 2020, with 1,456 recoveries.

