COVID-19 vaccine arrives from Australia

Ten thousand doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine have arrived from Australia.

The doses arrived in Nadi last night.

Australian High Commissioner to Fiji, John Feakes has tweeted that the shipment via Australian Air Force also carried over 2, 000 kilograms of medical supplies and personal protective equipment.

Article continues after advertisement

I’m pleased to announce an initial 10k Australian-made #AstraZeneca vaccines arrived in Fiji tonight. 🇦🇺 continues to assist 🇫🇯 in their efforts against #COVID19 during this critical time. The 3rd #COVAX vaccine shipment will provide additional support. #StrongerTogether #Vuvale pic.twitter.com/hBen6rY0iw — John Feakes (@AusHCFJ) May 6, 2021

These will be disseminated immediately for use as the medical staff are battling the COVID outbreak.

The assistance is part of the Vuvale Partnership between the Australian and Fijian governments.