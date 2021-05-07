Home

COVID-19 vaccine arrives from Australia

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
May 7, 2021 11:52 am
the AstraZeneca vaccine arrived from Australia [Source: Twitter]

Ten thousand doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine have arrived from Australia.

The doses arrived in Nadi last night.

Australian High Commissioner to Fiji, John Feakes has tweeted that the shipment via Australian Air Force also carried over 2, 000 kilograms of medical supplies and personal protective equipment.

These will be disseminated immediately for use as the medical staff are battling the COVID outbreak.

The assistance is part of the Vuvale Partnership between the Australian and Fijian governments.

