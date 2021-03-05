Home

COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Nadi

Filipe Naikaso
March 6, 2021 9:21 pm

The first batch of COVID-19 Vaccine, AstraZeneca have arrived in Fiji.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama is currently making a statement in relation to the arrival of the vaccine.

Stay with us for more.

