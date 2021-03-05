COVID-19
COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Nadi
March 6, 2021 9:21 pm
The first batch of COVID-19 Vaccine, AstraZeneca have arrived in Fiji.
Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama is currently making a statement in relation to the arrival of the vaccine.
Stay with us for more.
It’s here! pic.twitter.com/DTWiFmG6AS
— Dr I Waqainabete (@Nadokoulu) March 6, 2021
Loaded and ready to fly home. Today we are flying our most precious cargo yet. We are so excited to bring over Fiji’s first batch of the Oxford University #AstraZeneca vaccine.
Follow the journey home on @flightradar24 #FJ1910#Fiji #VaccineReady #TravelReady ✈🇫🇯 pic.twitter.com/vd3FvgCazi
— Fiji Airways (@FijiAirways) March 6, 2021
