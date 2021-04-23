COVID-19 vaccination program to begin next week

The COVID-19 vaccination program will start next week.

Health Ministry Permanent Secretary, Dr James Fong says the Ministry hopes to roll out vaccinations by next Wednesday.

Dr Fong says the Health Ministry is confident there will be no overcrowding at vaccination centres.

“We have a target to work with and then we have to make sure that we have all the mask restrictions and things all applied in those areas.”

Dr James Fong also assures that those who will need the vaccine will receive the jab.

“Indications are that we are going to get a lot, and the indications are that we are going to get enough for all the people we need to vaccinate, it will just be rolled out through the whole year.”

The Health Ministry confirms a shipment of 26,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine is now in the country.