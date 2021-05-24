Home

COVID-19 vaccination continues in Taveuni

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
July 21, 2021 9:16 am

Vaccination continues on the island of Taveuni with teams stationed at all health centers and mobile teams visiting villages and settlements.

To date, 5,151 Fijians in Taveuni or 51 percent of the eligible population have had their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Only 1,469 or 14.5 percent have had their second jab, making them fully vaccinated.

Article continues after advertisement

The Taveuni Tourism Association has been playing a lead role in encouraging Fijians on the island to get vaccinated.

It has been releasing videos of those who have received their jabs with the main aim of getting everyone eligible to get vaccinated so life can return to normalcy soon.

Vaccinations are currently being held at all the Health Centres on the island, mobile team will be at Lavena and Bouma Village today and another team is stationed at the Naqara Shopping area.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

