Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Variant of concern explodes; Fijians warned to cut out complacency|Rush starts to get last minute shopping done|COVID-19 vaccination begins in Labasa today|NZ provides further $60m support|One more COVID-19 death as four test positive, including CDC staff|Australia provides more vaccines|Emotional Dr Sahukhan stands by her staff|Over $10m paid out so far|Makoi Health Centre reopens|Warning for the rest of Viti Levu|Woman was moved to ICU before death|Nakasi Health Centre the fourth community isolation facility|Keep the Faith: Dr Fong|Supermarket contacts narrowed down|PM shows gratitude towards traditional leaders|Empower Pacific receives numerous calls from parents|Lockdown extended until Wednesday for Suva and Nausori|No need to rush for M-paisa withdrawals|FNPF rolls out short codes for members|High demand affects stock|Businesses call for adherence to COVID-19 measures|Two Nausori supermarkets temporarily closed|Soldiers and police officer breach restrictions|Food helpline details expected tonight|Nine new cases announced with curfew for Suva to Nausori from tomorrow|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

COVID-19 vaccination begins in Labasa today

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
May 14, 2021 5:55 am

The COVID-19 vaccination drive started in Labasa this morning.

Hundreds of residents in the greater Labasa area are lined up inside, outside and around St Mary Primary School for a chance to be vaccinated.

This vaccination drive is for the targeted high-risk groups which are frontline workers, those providing essential service and Fiji’s vulnerable population.

Article continues after advertisement

Police officers are also manning the lines and ensuring the COVID-19 safety protocols are adhered to.

St Mary is one of five locations for the vaccination drive for the Macuata Province.

Other centres for the vaccination include the Agriculture Quarters in Dreketi, Nadogo Secondary School in Wainikoro, Naduri Health Center and Lagi Health Center.

Vaccination also continues in Savusavu at Khemendra Central School, in Taveuni at the Taveuni Central Sanatan Primary School, in Bua at Nabouwalu, Lekutu Health Center and Wainunu Health Center.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.