COVID-19 vaccination begins in Labasa today

The COVID-19 vaccination drive started in Labasa this morning.

Hundreds of residents in the greater Labasa area are lined up inside, outside and around St Mary Primary School for a chance to be vaccinated.

This vaccination drive is for the targeted high-risk groups which are frontline workers, those providing essential service and Fiji’s vulnerable population.

Police officers are also manning the lines and ensuring the COVID-19 safety protocols are adhered to.

St Mary is one of five locations for the vaccination drive for the Macuata Province.

Other centres for the vaccination include the Agriculture Quarters in Dreketi, Nadogo Secondary School in Wainikoro, Naduri Health Center and Lagi Health Center.

Vaccination also continues in Savusavu at Khemendra Central School, in Taveuni at the Taveuni Central Sanatan Primary School, in Bua at Nabouwalu, Lekutu Health Center and Wainunu Health Center.