39 new cases with warning for two areas

There are 39 new infections of COVID-19 today with more cases expected from the Nasinu Police barracks cluster and in Lami.

32 of the new cases are linked to the existing clusters of Nawaka, Nadi, which is six new cases, 11 at CWM Hospital, five at Nasinu Police Barracks, two at the FICAC Warehouse and two each in Navy and Waila clusters.

IMT, Naitasiri and Caubati clusters have a case each.

There are additional seven cases which are under investigation to determine if they have any links to other cases.

There are four cases in Lami and one each in Toorak, Nasinu and Reservoir Road.

Health Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong, says the current outbreak remains primarily centred within the Lami-Nausori Containment Zone.

He says the mitigation strategy announced yesterday is targeted at isolating cases, treating patients who develop severe cases of the disease, and ensuring that vaccines continue to be administered to the public.

Dr Fong is warning that Lami in the near future may see increasing number of cases and they also anticipate more cases from the cluster at the Police barracks in Nasinu.

There have been seven recoveries, which means there are now 656 active cases in isolation.



