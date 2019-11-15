COVID-19 travel ban extends to Spain

Spain is now included in the list of countries to whom Fiji’s borders have been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Permanent Secretary for Immigration Yogesh Karan confirms that as of tomorrow all foreign national who’ve been present in Spain within 14 days of their intended travel to Fiji are not allowed in.

This is in addition to China, South Korea, Italy and Iran which were already on the travel ban list.

Karan says all Fijians returning from these restricted countries are required to undergo mandatory self-quarantine for 14 days upon their arrival in Fiji.

He stressed that all Fijians travelling overseas should be aware, if a country they visit is added to our restricted travel list while they are abroad, they will also be required to undergo mandatory self-quarantine for 14 days upon their arrival back.

The permanent secretary says due to the rapid spread of COVID-19, new countries may be added to our restricted travel list at any time.

Fijians are strongly urged to refrain from any non-essential overseas travel.

International events have been banned and overseas guests are not permitted to participate in local events.

Karan says for any updates on the global COVID-19 situation, Fijians must rely exclusively on the World Health Organization and official government statements.