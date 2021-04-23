Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
COVID-19 testing ramped up|Capital city enforces strict measures|Workers in confinement areas to liaise with employers |Cunningham family slept in Nasomo village|Hundreds quarantined for possible exposure to COVID-19|Continue to expect more cases: Health Ministry|No national lockdown says Dr Fong|Samples collected from funeral attendees|Second round of vaccination starts today|FHEC suspends all face to face training |More than 148,000 downloads of the careFIJI App|Fiji records fifth consecutive day of COVID-19 cases|FCCC receives more complaints against traders|Suva City implements new procedures|Screening zone established in Nasomo Tavua|Two new COVID-19 cases confirmed|Have some heart says Dr Fong|Contact tracing expanded to Saweni Beach|Health Ministry to give update|Screening begins in Wainitarawau, Cunningham|Lautoka targets 300 testings per day|COVID measures to be observed during vaccination|COVID-19 strain unconfirmed as yet|Overnight COVID-19 tests being verified|Don’t share takis or bilos: Dr Fong|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

COVID-19 testing ramped up

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
April 23, 2021 12:54 pm
[File Photo]

The Ministry of Health has ramped up COVID-19 testing since locally transmitted cases emerged this week.

Head of Health Protection, Dr Aalisha Sahukhan confirms the Centre for Disease Control’s daily testing has increased with 994 tests conducted on Wednesday alone.

“We’ve done a total of 44,481 COVID-19 laboratory tests with a daily average of 394 tests per day over the last seven days and a weekly average of 1,892 over the last two weeks.”

Article continues after advertisement

There are 1,063 people in mandatory 14 days quarantine in Nadi after recently arriving from overseas.

More than 300 people are in quarantine for possible exposure to locally transmitted cases of COVID-19.

These are people who attended a funeral in Tavakubu Lautoka over the weekend, and other primary and secondary contacts of those who have tested positive this week.

200 people from this group have had samples collected for testing and none have come back positive.

There are currently 19 active cases of COVID-19 in isolation. 14 of these are border quarantine cases and five are local transmissions.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.