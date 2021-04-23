COVID-19 testing ramped up

The Ministry of Health has ramped up COVID-19 testing since locally transmitted cases emerged this week.

Head of Health Protection, Dr Aalisha Sahukhan confirms the Centre for Disease Control’s daily testing has increased with 994 tests conducted on Wednesday alone.

“We’ve done a total of 44,481 COVID-19 laboratory tests with a daily average of 394 tests per day over the last seven days and a weekly average of 1,892 over the last two weeks.”

There are 1,063 people in mandatory 14 days quarantine in Nadi after recently arriving from overseas.

More than 300 people are in quarantine for possible exposure to locally transmitted cases of COVID-19.

These are people who attended a funeral in Tavakubu Lautoka over the weekend, and other primary and secondary contacts of those who have tested positive this week.

200 people from this group have had samples collected for testing and none have come back positive.

There are currently 19 active cases of COVID-19 in isolation. 14 of these are border quarantine cases and five are local transmissions.