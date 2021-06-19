Home

COVID-19 testing ramped up

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
June 7, 2021 4:20 am

The Ministry of Health says the national seven-day average daily test positivity is 1.4 percent.

Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong, says 2, 737 samples were tested and reported over the weekend.

The Ministry’s vaccination drive continues with an additional 50,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines set to arrive from Australia next week.

Article continues after advertisement

Dr Fong says they have administered 206,658 first doses and 4,599-second doses nationwide since the beginning of the vaccination effort.

He says they were able to administer 70,693 first doses and 482-second doses within the last week.

The Permanent Secretary says 25, 678 received their first dose in the Central Division while 420 received their second doses.

In the Western Division, 44, 870 first doses with 62 who received their second doses.

145 first doses were administered in the Eastern Division.

