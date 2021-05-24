COVID-19 Taskforce teams prepares for repatriation

Home

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
June 21, 2021 5:12 am

The COVID-19 Taskforce in the North has mobilized its provincial teams to prepare for the repatriation of locals from Viti Levu to Vanua Levu.

Eight quarantine facilities have been identified and prepared and the frontliners have been prepared and organized for service.

The quarantine facilities for the Cakaudrove Province are Savusavu Secondary School, Monfort Technical Institute and Naqere Youth Center.

For Bua, the quarantine centers are Solevu Primary School, Seatura House in Nabouwalu and Waibunabuna Primary School in Lekutu.

In Macuata, the quarantine centers are Labasa College and the former FFI facility in Malau.

Soldiers returning from tour of duty in the Middle East along with some police officers will be isolated at the Sukanaivalu Barracks in Vaturekuka.

