COVID-19 strategy changed to mitigation

Medical interventions have changed from contact-tracing for containment to mitigation.

Fiji medical association says this needs to be done because we now have a wider transmission.

Fiji Medical Association President, Doctor Basharat Munshi says the priority has shifted from trying to contain the virus in the community to caring for the critically infected COVID-19 infected persons.

“With the increasing number of cases, the strategy has to change because we can no longer do screening and containment, now we are transitioning into the mitigation phase”.

According to the World Health Organization the Delta Variant has created public health crisis and is slowly becoming a global dominant variant.

