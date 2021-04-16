COVID-19 strain unconfirmed as yet

There is no confirmation yet on whether locally transmitted cases of COVID-19 are a new variant.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong says this information will be confirmed in due time.

“Whether this is a new or more contagious variant of the virus, but we should act as if it is a contagious variant. We have to start treating everyone outside our household as if they are positive for the virus until proven otherwise.”

Head of Health Protection, Dr Aalisha Shaukhan says samples are being sent to Australia for testing.