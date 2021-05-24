COVID-19 safe measures are vital says Dr Fong

The Ministry of Health is reminding Fijians that everyone must take responsibility for the safety of their loved ones and the communities.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong is urging people to ensure all vaccine eligible members are fully vaccinated as we are living with COVID-19.

The Permanent Secretary reiterated that the practice of COVID-19 safe measures is vital.

“We have repeated time and again in all our public health advice that COVID-19 will still be around. I keep cutting and pasting the same message with some changes in the sentences to reiterate this point.”

He adds that schools will continue to be vigilant in following COVID safe practices as student safety is paramount.