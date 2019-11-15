COVID-19 restrictions revised; new curfew hours from today

The Prime Minister has announced “Phase 2” of Fiji’s COVID-Safe Economic Recovery while highlighting that the “new normal” demands social adaptation.

A number of changes have been made to the COVID-19 restrictions.

In Phase 2, the nationwide curfew will remain but to allow for more economic activity and freedom of movement, from tonight it will be enforced from 11pm and lifted at 4am.

From today social gathering numbers have increased to 100 and these include gatherings at weddings, funerals, cafes, restaurants, conferences and other community gatherings

Effective from Friday houses of worship can allow 100 worshipers at a given time.

“Over the next three to four days, the Ministry of Health and Medical Services will be meeting with religious leaders to talk about how the “new normal” will look in houses of worship, and how they can adapt to protect Fijians who come to them.”

Gyms, fitness centres and swimming pools both public pools and those at hotels are permitted to re-open from today as well.

Football, boxing and all other contact sports will resume as well.

The cinemas will also re-open but will be limited to 50 per cent of capacity.

“Cinemas will be limited to 50 per cent of capacity. All groupings of theater-goers –– friends and family members who attend and sit together –– will be required to sit 1.5 metres apart from other groupings or individuals. In between each showing, service areas need to be wiped down, seats deep cleaned and public areas must be thoroughly sanitised.”

Night clubs will remain closed.

The Prime Minister stressed that zero cases in the country does not mean zero risks.

He urges Fijians to remain vigilant.