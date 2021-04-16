Home

COVID-19 restrictions for Viti Levu

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
April 21, 2021 4:20 pm
[File Photo]

The Health Ministry has today announced COVID-19 restrictions that will be enforced across Viti Levu and other parts of Fiji.

Permanent Secretary, Dr James Fong says from tomorrow, funerals are the only social gatherings that will be allowed, but will be limited to 20 people only.

He adds that all other social events that will require large gatherings need to be canceled.

All gyms, movie theatres, video gaming shops, bars or amusement arcades must be closed for at least the next 14 days. Restaurants must not offer in-person dining.

Dr Fong says all supermarkets, banks, pharmacies, FNPF, and other essential service providers will continue and must limit the number of customers to at least 50 percent and customers must maintain 2 metres distance. They must also have the careFIJI app activated on their phones.

“If someone does not have the smartphone there contact tracing details must be recorded every day. Customers facing business should limit customer capacity to 50 percent. Businesses that do not manage these risks with COVID safe plans will be shut down. The virus is here, we cannot afford to turn a crowded as a next centre of an epicenter.”

He also highlighted that no contact sports can be played however, family members can continue with their outdoor exercise.

Dr Fong has urged Fijians not to panic as it will deter their approach to contain the spread of COVID-19.

