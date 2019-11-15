COVID-19 restrictions affecting the way Fijians live

In a country where social and family networks are part and parcel of our everyday life, having to be in isolation and limiting social gatherings can be a challenge for many Fijians.

Lifeline Fiji team, leader and Counsellor Jerry Merekula says the pandemic has provided a new turn for many social norms.

Many Fijians are seen to be struggling with the new norm.

“Having this pandemic is something new for us and this affects us mentally a lot because Fiji doesn’t go through lockdowns so this is all very new to us so people react to this situations and this affects our mentality as well and people being laid off from work and laid off from home all these affects a person’s brain and all so you know this is new for us.”

He says people react differently to these situations which is why it is important to always talk to someone.