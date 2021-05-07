Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Stranded mother spends mother’s day away from home|22-year-old man arrested for not wearing mask|Health Minister commends mother’s working as frontliners|Bus operators taking extra measures|Health Ministry prioritizes children’s safety|Police monitor people’s movement|Ministry of Health receives food pack assistance|Sacrifice today, do not add to your mother’s bubble|AG meets Health Ministry on outsourcing of services|Health Ministry tracking people after travel breach|Certain bus companies authorized to transport displaced Fijians|$2m paid out under COVID-19 assistance|Bainimarama sends well wishes to all mothers|Dr Fong disappointed at those abusing the travel window|Contact tracing for Raiwaqa case continues|Two men arrested for not wearing masks|Health Ministry cancels media conference|Minibuses not allowed to cross containment borders|Ministry warns teachers against breach of Code of Conduct|Officers deployed to assist in Western COVID-19 operation|Meeting underway to clarify movement between containment areas|Assistance application for Nadi and Lautoka closes today|Travel for displaced Fijians limited to private vehicle only|COVID-19 continues to rattle Viti Levu as seven new infections announced|Containment borders to open on Viti Levu for Fijians to return home|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

22-year-old man arrested for not wearing mask

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
May 9, 2021 4:00 pm

A 22-year-old man of Lautoka is the third to be arrested for not wearing a mask despite being warned several times.

He is among the 35 people arrested in the last 24 hours for failing to adhere to the COVID-19 restrictions and curfew order in place.

Acting Commissioner of Police, Rusiate Tudravu says the COVID-19 advisories seem to be falling on deaf ears as people continue to flout the measures in place.

Article continues after advertisement

The Western Division recorded 15 cases of breaching COVID-19 health restriction and curfew orders.

Two men in their 20’s were arrested at Navakai, Nadi as they were intoxicated, six were also arrested for drinking liquor at Nawaka and five men found drunk were arrested at Korovou village in Tavua.

An 18-year-old was also arrested for loitering during curfew hours in Lautoka.

Three fishermen were among the nine people arrested in the Eastern Division along with three farmers of Naduru village in Nausori.

A 31-year-old man was found drunk at the Bau landing and a 42-year-old man with his friend were also arrested in Levuka for breaching curfew.

ACP Tudravu says the Northern Division recorded six cases with a 34-year-old man was arrested for being drunk in Labasa during curfew hours while five people were arrested at Naodamu for being intoxicated.

The Southern Division recorded five cases where three men were arrested in Vatuwaqa for being intoxicated while two were found drinking along the Ratu Mara road in Nabua.

ACP Tudravu says they will continue to arrest those not adhering to the measures in place.

He is calling on everyone to follow the COVID measures in place as it is critical in stopping the spread of the virus.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.