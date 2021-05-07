22-year-old man arrested for not wearing mask

A 22-year-old man of Lautoka is the third to be arrested for not wearing a mask despite being warned several times.

He is among the 35 people arrested in the last 24 hours for failing to adhere to the COVID-19 restrictions and curfew order in place.

Acting Commissioner of Police, Rusiate Tudravu says the COVID-19 advisories seem to be falling on deaf ears as people continue to flout the measures in place.

The Western Division recorded 15 cases of breaching COVID-19 health restriction and curfew orders.

Two men in their 20’s were arrested at Navakai, Nadi as they were intoxicated, six were also arrested for drinking liquor at Nawaka and five men found drunk were arrested at Korovou village in Tavua.

An 18-year-old was also arrested for loitering during curfew hours in Lautoka.

Three fishermen were among the nine people arrested in the Eastern Division along with three farmers of Naduru village in Nausori.

A 31-year-old man was found drunk at the Bau landing and a 42-year-old man with his friend were also arrested in Levuka for breaching curfew.

ACP Tudravu says the Northern Division recorded six cases with a 34-year-old man was arrested for being drunk in Labasa during curfew hours while five people were arrested at Naodamu for being intoxicated.

The Southern Division recorded five cases where three men were arrested in Vatuwaqa for being intoxicated while two were found drinking along the Ratu Mara road in Nabua.

ACP Tudravu says they will continue to arrest those not adhering to the measures in place.

He is calling on everyone to follow the COVID measures in place as it is critical in stopping the spread of the virus.