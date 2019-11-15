COVID-19 response operations remain in full effect

Health Minister, Dr. Ifereimi Waqainabete says irrespective of the fact that Fiji has had no new cases of COVID-19 in over a month, their operations remain in full effect.

Three of the 18 COVID-19 patients remain active with 15 Fijians having fully recovered.

Dr Waqainabete says while it appears that Fiji has stamped out any further community transmissions of the virus, medical services remains on alert.

“The health protection measures that we have in place, they continue to function as much as it is when we initially had our first case, that doesn’t change, the amount of testing doesn’t change.”

Dr. Waqainabete is also advising Fijians to continue to be vigilant, to ensure they are practicing social distancing as well good hand hygiene, by regularly washing hands with soap and water.

380,810 people have died from the coronavirus around the world.