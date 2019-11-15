Supplementary Budget will be tabled today

The COVID-19 Supplementary budget will be tabled in Parliament at 7.30pm today.

Economy Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum had said the Supplementary budget is necessary to minimize the brunt of COVID-19 and its impact in Fiji.

The new budget will introduce fiscal policies which will help all cross-sections of Fiji to brace against COVID-19.

Article continues after advertisement

As the true scale of COVID-19’s effects on Fiji continues to unravel, Sayed-Khaiyum says years of economic prosperity have placed us on a strong foundation.

The COVID-19 Response Budget will be live on FBC TV at 7.30pm today.