COVID-19 Response Budget Passed

The COVID-19 Response Budget has been passed in parliament.

The one billion dollar supplementary budget was passed by acclamation instead of the usual electronic votes by individual members of the house.

All eight supporting bills were similarly passed.

This now allows the government and various agencies to roll out relief packages and other forms of response to assist Fijians and businesses affected by or to be affected by COVID-19.

