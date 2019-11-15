Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Supermarket wants 200 staff from tourism sector|Nationwide curfew in effect from Monday|Australian PM throws support behind Pacific’s COVID-19 fight|Bainimarama urges parliamentarians to put Fijians first|COVID-19 response budget not related to pandemic says Rabuka|Health Minister welcomes increase in budget|All passenger travels to outer islands to cease|Fiji Airways Narita recovery flights rescheduled|MP and doctor remain in custody, questioning continues|No new COVID-19 cases|Coronavirus: 85 new cases in New Zealand|Police get $700k top up|Rabuka sings same tune as Nawaikula about COVID-19|Government and EFL agree to pay bills for subsidized customers|No pay cuts for civil servants as MPs take 20 percent pay cut|$40m top-up for health ministry|Employee FNPF contributions to be reduced by 3%|Additional $5m to assist SME’s|Tax deduction for landlords who will reduce rents for their tenants|Government entity loans turned into equity|Australia, New Zealand pour in money for Fiji’s COVID-19 fund|20 cent import duty on diesel and petrol|Pensioner’s monthly allowance reduced by $20|All water disconnection suspended until July|VAT exemption to be applied on certain medical supplies|
Fiji Stories World Stories

COVID-19

COVID-19 response budget not related to pandemic says Rabuka

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
March 27, 2020 12:30 pm
Opposition Leader Sitiveni Rabuka

Opposition Leader claims a fair share of the allocation from the COVID-19 response budget is not directly related to the pandemic response.

Sitiveni Rabuka says while the government argues that people urgently need a supplementary budget, it is a cover for the mismanagement of the economy.

“After looking through the allocation that they have come up with I believe too too little too late and in the wrong areas. Perhaps a redistribution of the normal budget for the year concentrating it on the areas needed the most rather than the areas we want to please would be a great move for Fiji.”

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that Fiji delayed its preventative measures against COVID-19.

“We could have prevented the pandemic from reaching our shores by closing our border earlier. Just like other pacific countries despite the fact that their economies are smaller than ours. Much more vulnerable than ours. I made a number of suggestions in the past asking government to take the necessary steps to reduce those risks.”

The Prime Minister says Fiji needs to turn the budget into the relief Fijians need.

“I don’t think many in that side of the house of parliament really appreciate just how important it is that we get this budget over the line. We need to put money in Fijian pockets now. We need to extend the lifeline to Fijian businesses. We need to get our doctors and nurses more of the lifesaving supplies they need to test and treat this virus.”

The PM says some members in parliament do not seriously realize what is happening around the world.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.