COVID-19 precautionary measures to remain in place

COVID-19 counter measures are expected to remain a while yet in Fiji with three active cases.

Health Minister, Dr. Ifereimi Waqainabete says the precautionary measures of social distancing, restrictions on contact sports and social gathering numbers are based on tried and tested public health priorities in the fight against the Coronavirus.

Dr. Waqainabete says in consultation with the relevant authorities, a whole of government approach to the pandemic has made for an effective response strategy so far.

“There’s always the extensive discussions, I’ve said it in a few interviews that our role in the Ministry of Health is to provide that scientific and technical opinion and it’s an important opinion that we provide towards and government as a whole makes the appropriate policy on what needs to be done. But also we are mindful of the fact that they have been countries where they’ve had 2nd, third wave of the disease.”

It has now been more than a month since the 18th case of Coronavirus was confirmed in Fiji.

COVID-19 precautionary measures that remain in place includes 20 or fewer people in any social gatherings including recreational non-contact sport like tennis, volleyball and lawn bowls.

Social distancing is advised to be practiced where possible in public.

The nationwide curfew of 10pm to 5am is also in effect.

In addition, the Health Minister reiterates that all Fijians need to be vigilant and continually practice simple personal hygiene norms like regular washing of hands with soap.