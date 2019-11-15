COVID-19 phase two withdrawals extended

The Fiji National Provident Fund’s COVID-19 phase two withdrawal which was to end with the fifth payment tomorrow will now continue.

This means that members who continue to be unemployed or on leave without pay and have accessed their funds for Phase two, are eligible to reapply and will continue to receive the $220 fortnightly payments from September 1st.

FNPF members who have also recently been unemployed or are on leave without pay can also apply.

Chief executive Jaoji Koroi says the FNPF is grateful that the Government will continue to top up those who have no balances in the General Account.

Koroi says they understand that members are still facing difficulties with the loss of employment to support themselves and their dependents.

Koroi stressed that the FNPF will announce details on the withdrawal process shortly and also put in place validations to ensure that these members are genuinely still unemployed.

The Fund continues to plead with members to be honest with their employment or individual status when applying for COVID-19 withdrawals.