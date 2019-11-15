COVID-19 patient charged with breaching quarantine

A 53-year-old man from Soasoa, Labasa who was the 9th confirmed COVID-19 case in Fiji has been charged with breaching quarantine.

The lone case, relates to the individual who had flown in from India and allegedly breached self-quarantine orders.

It is believed the individual travelled from Nadi to Suva, where he spent a few days at the Muslim League Settlement in Nabua, before boarding a ferry to Labasa.

Article continues after advertisement

During the alleged breach of quarantine the man allegedly infected five of his family members.

The man has been charged with one count of failure to comply with orders and will appear at the Labasa Magistrates Court today.

Meanwhile three civil servants were arrested in the Southern and Northern Divisions as they were found heavily intoxicated and breached curfew hours.

A total of forty-seven arrests were made over the last 24 hours.

Twenty-four were for breach of sports, twenty-two for breach of curfew and one case was for breach of quarantine.