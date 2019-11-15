COVID-19
COVID-19 numbers remain at five
March 26, 2020 4:51 pm
The number of COVID-19 cases in Fiji remains at 5 as of this afternoon.

Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete in a Twitter update confirms the number of patients has not increased in the last 24 hours.
The minister says there are two imported cases, (patients one and four) and three community transmissions (patients, two, three and five).
All tests carried out yesterday came out negative.
