COVID-19 numbers drop in Kadavu

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
September 14, 2021 12:15 pm
COVID-19 numbers drop in Kadavu

COVID-19 numbers in Kadavu have dropped significantly in recent days due to awareness and response efforts by health teams.

Chief Surgeon and FEMAT Clinical Leader in Kadavu, Doctor Josese Turagava says having assessed the demographic profile of Kadavu, it was identified that the virus was present in 32 villages and settlements.

He says the risk of further transmission to the remaining 43 communities remains low.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds the beginning of the month was the most dangerous period for Kadavu when COVID-19 was found in villages in the district of Nakasaleka, Naceva, Sanima, Tavuki and Ravitaki.

“So only in one-quarter of Kadavu. Three-quarters of Kadavu is still relatively free and the measures taken were quite good.”

Dr Turagava also highlighted that there are currently 61 active cases in Kadavu and these patients should be cleared by the end of this week.

“Within the last five days, we’ve only had two to three cases to report. And since all the villages have locked down themselves. By this Thursday it’ll be 28 days and we’ve cleared almost all of them.”

Kadavu Provincial Council Chair, Malakai Masi has commended frontliners for mitigating the spread of the virus on the island.

“We were not sure what to do when the first case was detected, especially with limited health officials on the island. The reinforcement has given some assurance to contain the spread of the virus.”

Mobile outreach teams are continuing with community visits following up on primary contacts, monitoring positive patients, and clearing those who have recovered.

The FEMAT Team from Suva will return next week.

