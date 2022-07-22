COVID-19 now extensive as cases spike

[File Photo]

There is a widespread community transmission of COVID-19 in Fiji.

Health Ministry Permanent Secretary Doctor James Fong says the seven national seven-day average daily test positivity is now 5.5 percent .

This is above the World Health Organization’s recommendation of five percent.

Dr Fong stated that the ministry has maintained several public health mandates and measures related to vaccination and incoming travel.

He added that the team envisions that the more the booster dose, the better the level of protection, and the safer it will be to further remove the remaining public health measures.

The ministry is looking at 80 percent booster coverage for those over 18 years.

Dr Fong has also reiterated that anyone who is sick should not be attending work or school.

Seven days of isolation is mandatory for patients who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Fiji recorded 228 new cases in the last three days.