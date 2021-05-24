COVID-19 moves towards an endemic from a pandemic

COVID-19 in Fiji is slowly moving towards becoming an endemic from a pandemic.

This is greatly linked to how Fiji is able to achieve high vaccination rates, resulting in lower transmission compared to a month ago with the Omicron variant.

Minister for Health, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete says this is evident in the number of daily cases recorded which has been much lower.

Article continues after advertisement



Minister for Health, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete

Dr Waqainabete adds that the high vaccination rates in Fiji have also seen the number of those admitted and severely ill from COVID-19 significantly decrease.

“Fiji doesn’t make COVID endemic, the disease just becomes endemic so I think that we have to understand that. When measles came into Fiji in 1875 we had never had measles here before. There were a lot of people who passed on from there and then measles remained in Fiji and that is why we have the measles vaccination that happens for our children. And that’s what we are beginning to see with COVID-19.”



UN Resident Coordinator, Sanaka Samarasinha

UN Resident Coordinator, Sanaka Samarasinha says now Fiji, the Pacific and countries around the world are going to have to learn to live with COVID-19.

“California has just announced its plans to go from a pandemic to an endemic, meaning COVID-19 being endemic in the community. SO that’s one thing I was discussing with the Minister, in addition to what is already in place, what are the procedures that we can introduce to have people carry on with as much business as possible in the new normal.”

The Ministry of Health maintains that masking, physical distancing, and ventilation are three measures that must constantly be present as COVID-19 becomes an endemic disease.