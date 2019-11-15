COVID-19 measures for evacuation centres

COVID-19 measures will be implemented in evacuation centres says the Acting Divisional Planning Officer Northern Vishwa Deo.

Speaking at TC Yasa briefing in Labasa this morning, Deo says the Ministry of Health and the National Disaster Management Office are designing a manual in this regard.

FBC News understands the manual will entail the specific measures that are to be practised in the evacuation centres.

Article continues after advertisement

Deo adds they will be meeting with police, military and the Ministry of Health today to discuss the observance of these measures.

Meanwhile, the Northern Emergency Operation Center has been activated. Evacuation centres in all three provinces have also been activated from this afternoon.