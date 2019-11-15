COVID-19 measures are working: Dr Fong

The Health Ministry says the measures put in place to control the spread of COVID-19 pandemic is working.

There are currently three active border quarantine cases in the country with the fourth discharged from hospital today.

Permanent Secretary for Health Dr James Fong says like all other cases, these latest ones are under strict border quarantine conditions since arrival into Nadi.

The three individuals positive entry tests was conducted on day two of quarantine as part of the standard border process.

Fiji has now had 38 COVID-19 cases overall with the new three identified being the only active cases.

Dr Fong says the patients are in stable condition and have been transferred to the isolation ward at the Lautoka hospital.

“They are border quarantine cases . They are cases that do not pose a risk to the community and they are part of our cases that indicate that our border quarantine measures are working.”

The Ministry of Health says two cases are Fijian citizens in their 40s who worked in a mining company in Mali.

They started their journey home on the 16th of November and boarded a repatriation flight from New Zealand on the 19th. They both displayed minor symptoms on arrival which have now been resolved.

The third case is a 51-year-old male non-Fiji citizen who arrived in Nadi on the 19th of November, on the same New Zealand flight.

His port of origin was Germany. He has a work permit in Fiji and was returning with family to complete his contract.

The man is asymptomatic now and isolated from his family.