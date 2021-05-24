Home

COVID-19 may become endemic in Fiji

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
September 2, 2021 4:45 am

The Health Ministry believes that we are heading towards a scenario where COVID-19 will become endemic to Fiji, meaning it will continue to circulate or exist at a lower scale.

Chief Medical Advisor, Doctor Jemesa Tudravu says COVID-19 is here to stay at least for the near future, making it even more crucial for every Fijian to get the jab.

Doctor Tudravu says it is likely to take years to fight the virus and may become similar to dealing with the common flu.

Article continues after advertisement

“We are not going back to a COVID-contained or COVID-free country, instead we are going ahead to a Fiji where the disease will be endemic. What that means is there will be a low number of disease cases right throughout the year with a small number of hospitalizations and severe diseases. But what will suppress this is the level of vaccination that we will have in the community.”

Health Minister, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete says Fijians, especially vulnerable groups will need to look after their health.

“In moving forward with COVID-19 we have to have a fully vaccinated population and the discussion of it being endemic is part of what the authorities have said, we need to understand that it will be difficult for the world to try and eliminate COVID19.”

The Health Ministry continues to raise awareness on public health and social protection measures in communities, workplaces, and social events to ensure the risk of COVID-19 transmission remains low.

© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.