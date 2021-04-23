COVID-19 LIVE briefing

Home

May 5, 2021 7:21 pm

The Ministry of Health will be holding a press conference later where Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong, is expected to update the nation on a number of issues.

This includes the extension of quarantine for an area in Nasinu, the latest on the two doctors who tested positive two days ago, and also the Ra cases.

Stay with FBC News for the latest updates from the briefing as it will air on FBC TV, our six radio stations and our Facebook pages.

