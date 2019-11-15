COVID-19 is transmitted through droplets: Dr Munshi

Maintaining social distance is one of the easiest way to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Fiji Medical Association says COVID-19 is transmitted through droplets which are mostly spread by sneezing or coughing without covering your mouth.

Association President Dr Basharat Munshi says Fijians should start picking up habits that will reduce the chances of contracting this virus.

“It a social illness in a manner of speaking. It’s very highly infectious so close contact increases the likelihood of transmission.”

Fijians are being advised to clean their hands with soap for twenty seconds before washing and keep a distance of at least one metre from others, so long as COVID-19 outbreak exists.

The World Health Organisation has confirmed the disease is mostly spread by close contact with infected persons.

Dr Munshi says people must visit a doctor if they develop flu like symptoms.