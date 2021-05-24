Home

COVID-19 is our common enemy says PM

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
December 31, 2021 5:57 am

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says there is only one common enemy that Fijians must all stand against and that is COVID-19.

Speaking on Radio Fiji One’s “Nai Lalakai” program the Prime Minister says COVID will continue to affect us, however, Fijians should take pride as we’ve weathered two waves already.

The Prime Minister warns that the virus is still in our midst despite the country still in recovery mode.

Article continues after advertisement

“Our biggest challenge has been the wide transmission of Covid-19 in Viti Levu and the maritime since March, nothing should separate us as the virus is our common enemy and we will fight it together.”

Bainimarama says Fiji has come a long way and people must continue to work hand in hand to address certain risks.

He says government will continue to find solutions to the pandemic and help the nation move forward.

“I want to assure all Fijians that we will come out victorious when faced with such a challenge. Our victory has been because we work together to fight the difficulties that we had faced.”

The Prime Minister says as Omicron lingers unvaccinated Fijians should reconsider their safety and get vaccinated.

