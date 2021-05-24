COVID-19 is an unfolding crisis: PM

Fijians have many reasons to be proud, but none to be complacent stresses, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

He says COVID-19 is an unfolding crisis and each individual must remain vigilant.

Bainimarama says the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 is spreading faster than any variant before it, and we will see cases of this variant in Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

However, the Prime Minister says now we know how to protect ourselves from a wave of severe disease and death without crippling our society and locking everyone in their homes.

“We have been ramping up our booster dose campaign and will continue to do so. No one should wait for cases to rise to get boosted. If you live with someone who is elderly and or who has an underlying health condition, please urge them to get boosted and get protected.”

Bainimarama says vaccines are a remarkable advancement, but they mean little if we don’t show the wisdom to use them well.