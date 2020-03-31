COVID-19 impacts market vendors

The Local Government Ministry together with Municipal councils are ensuring minimal disruption at markets amid the lockdown period.

Local Government Minister Premila Kumar says the impact of COVID-19 and the subsequent lockdown and curfews have been felt by markets with only a handful of vendors turning up to sell their produce.

Kumar says the Municipal Councils around Fiji have identified areas to spread their respective market vendors or decentralize in different locations around their municipalities.

She says they have also given consumers options of where to do their marketing without the need to travel far from home or to the central markets in the town or city area.

“The purpose of the UN Market is to serve the working public whoever is working in the office they can just go to the UN market buy their produce and go home. My Suva Park will be serving Laucala Bay area as well as Nasese area”.

Kumar is calling on vendors to contact their respective City Council to be able to sell their produce from the new mini markets.

COVID-19 Awareness "Mo bula taka ni tiko savasava mo taqomaki mai kina vei ira tale eso"#FBCNews #FijiNews #FJunited Posted by FBC News on Tuesday, March 31, 2020

