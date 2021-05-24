COVID-19 has an endemic endpoint: Dr Fong

Masking, physical distancing, and ventilation are three measures that must constantly be present as COVID-19 becomes an endemic disease.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says when one of the measures becomes difficult to be applied, implementation of the other two measures must be further escalated.

Dr Fong says whatever the scenario is, proper and appropriate masks must be kept close at all times.

He adds COVID-19 has an endemic endpoint, and in Fiji, societies will have to adapt to living alongside COVID-19 by making some deliberate choices on how to coexist.



Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong

The Permanent Secretary says the current tracking indicates ongoing consequences especially for the vulnerable in society and the delays in seeking proper care are a major factor.

Dr Fong says there is also a global risk of variants developing elsewhere and spreading to Fiji therefore the Vaccines Plus approach is the only means available to us.